NEW YORK, Nov 5 Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday, rallying after falling to a three-month low on lift from strong U.S. RBOB gasoline futures and strengthening Brent's premium to its U.S. crude counterpart back above $22 a barrel. Brent December crude was up $2.30 at $107.98 a barrel at 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT), having traded from $104.76 to $108. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)