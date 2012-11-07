NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 on Wednesday, a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama and with global economic problems, especially in Europe, regaining the spotlight.

U.S. December crude was down $1.84 at $86.87 a barrel at 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT), having traded from $86.55 to $88.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)