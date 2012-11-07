NEW YORK Nov 7 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Wednesday as global economic problems, especially in Europe, regained the spotlight a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Brent December crude was down $2.02 at $109.05 a barrel at 9:42 a.m. EST (1442 GMT), having traded from $108.89 to $111.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)