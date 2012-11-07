NEW YORK Nov 7 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report showed crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week in the United States.

Brent December crude was down $2.45 at $108.62 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having traded from $108.51 to $111.64.

U.S. December crude was down $3.00 at $85.71 a barrel, having traded from $85.58 to $88.80. Later, it fell as far as $85.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)