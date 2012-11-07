NEW YORK Nov 7 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $4 on Wednesday as economic problems facing the United States and Europe hit investor sentiment, sending Wall Street equities lower a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama.

Brent crude was down $4.45 at $106.62 a barrel at 2:21 p.m. EST (1921 GMT), having traded from $106.53 to $111.64.

U.S. crude was down $4.50 at $84.21 a barrel, having traded from $84.05 to $88.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)