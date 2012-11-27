UPDATE 7-Oil drops on fears of more U.S. drilling after climate deal withdrawal
* Coming Up: U.S. rig count data at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) (Updates throughout, adds quotes, frsh prices; changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
NEW YORK Nov 27 Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday, slipping a second straight day as uncertainty about U.S. budget negotiations and the potential for mandated tax increases and government spending cuts to curb petroleum demand weighed on oil prices.
Brent January crude was down $1 at $109.92 a barrel at 10:44 a.m. EST (1544 GMT), having traded from $109.82 to $111.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Grant McCool)
* Coming Up: U.S. rig count data at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) (Updates throughout, adds quotes, frsh prices; changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on Friday accused Exxon Mobil of misleading investors about how it accounts for climate change risks, court filings show, increasing pressure on the company to turn over documents.