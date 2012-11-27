NEW YORK Nov 27 Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday, slipping a second straight day as uncertainty about U.S. budget negotiations and the potential for mandated tax increases and government spending cuts to curb petroleum demand weighed on oil prices.

Brent January crude was down $1 at $109.92 a barrel at 10:44 a.m. EST (1544 GMT), having traded from $109.82 to $111.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Grant McCool)