NEW YORK Jan 11 Brent crude futures fell more than $2 and U.S. crude more than $1 on Friday as concerns about demand, a U.S. crude oil pipeline expansion and plunging gasoline futures pressured oil prices.

Brent February crude was down $1.95 at $109.94 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), after dropping to $109.60 and having reached $111.95.

U.S. February crude was down 90 cents at $92.92 a barrel, after dropping to $92.65 and having reached $94.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)