BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. and Brent crude futures extended gains on Wednesday on an unconfirmed market rumor of an oil pipeline explosion in Saudi Arabia.
Oil futures had already been lifted by a government report showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks and drops in gasoline and distillate inventories.
Brent December crude futures were up $1.60 at $84.42 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT), after jumping to $84.45. U.S. December crude was up $2 at $79.19 a barrel, having reached $79.35. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quote, updates prices)