NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. and Brent crude futures extended gains on Wednesday on an unconfirmed market rumor of an oil pipeline explosion in Saudi Arabia.

Oil futures had already been lifted by a government report showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks and drops in gasoline and distillate inventories.

Brent December crude futures were up $1.60 at $84.42 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT), after jumping to $84.45. U.S. December crude was up $2 at $79.19 a barrel, having reached $79.35. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)