NEW YORK Feb 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Tuesday as expectations that this week's reports on U.S. crude inventories would show another build countered supportive news of Libyan oilfields being shut by a power cut, traders said.

Brent April crude was down 25 cents at $58.65 a barrel at 2:23 p.m. EST (1923 GMT), after trading as high as $60.30. U.S. April crude was down 6 cents at $49.39, after earlier reaching $50.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)