Australia's Origin Energy doubles stake in Beetaloo shale gas field
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
NEW YORK Feb 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Tuesday as expectations that this week's reports on U.S. crude inventories would show another build countered supportive news of Libyan oilfields being shut by a power cut, traders said.
Brent April crude was down 25 cents at $58.65 a barrel at 2:23 p.m. EST (1923 GMT), after trading as high as $60.30. U.S. April crude was down 6 cents at $49.39, after earlier reaching $50.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's top energy retailer, Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern Territory.
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.