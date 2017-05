NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday ahead of government inventory data from the Energy Information Administration as the stocks build reported late Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API) pressured prices, brokers and analysts said.

U.S. April crude was down 10 cents at $49.18 a barrel at 9:56 a.m. EST (1456 GMT), in choppy trading between $48.89 and $49.77.

Brent April crude was up 47 cents at $59.13 a barrel, on lift from supportive factory data from China and remarks by Saudi Arabia citing growing demand. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)