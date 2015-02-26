NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. crude futures extended
losses to more than 6 percent and fell more than $3 a barrel on
Thursday in the last hour of trading ahead of settlement.
Ample global supply and increasing U.S. commercial
inventories weighed on prices after expectations for better
demand going forward lifted prices on Wednesday, traders and
analysts said.
U.S. April crude was down $2.71, or 5.3 percent at $48.28 a
barrel at 2:25 p.m. EST (1925 GMT), having slumped as low as
$47.80.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)