NEW YORK, July 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses to session lows on Friday after Baker Hughes Inc data showed companies added 21 oil rigs in the United States this week.

Brent crude was down 80 cents at $54.47 a barrel at 1:18 p.m. EDT (1718 GMT), after falling to $54.30.

U.S. crude was down 52 cents at $47.93, having dropped to $47.72 after the rig-count report was released. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Peter Galloway)