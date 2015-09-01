Saudi prince who headed ruling family succession body dies
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi King Salman's older brother, who headed a body that helps determine the royal succession, has died and will be buried on Thursday, the royal court has said.
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brent crude futures tumbled more than 7 percent on Tuesday, falling back below $50 a barrel as data highlighting China's contracting manufacturing sector revived concerns about global demand for petroleum.
Brent October crude was down $4 at $50.15 a barrel at 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), just after falling as low as $49.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)
BAGHDAD, May 4 Iraqi's oil ministry on Thursday asked foreign companies and investors to bid for a project to build and operate a 300,000 barrel-per-day export-oriented refinery in Fao, near the southern city of Basra.