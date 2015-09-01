NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States rose 7.6 million barrels last week, against expectations they would be unchanged.

Brent crude was down $5.37 at $48.78 a barrel at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2042 GMT), having fallen to $48.75 after settling at $49.56.

U.S. crude was down $4.61 at $44.59, having dropped to $44.56 after posting a $45.41 settlement. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)