NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 in post-settlement trading on Wednesday as a rally in U.S. equities markets sparked a recovery by oil from earlier losses.

Brent October crude was up $1 at $50.56 a barrel at 2:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), after settling at $50.50 and having traded as low as $47.74.

U.S. October crude reached $46.77, up $1.36, after settling at $46.25 and having traded as low as $43.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alan Crosby)