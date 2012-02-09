NEW YORK Feb 9 Brent crude futures extended gains on Thursday after a report showed jobless claims fell last week in the United States, with prices already firmed by reports of a deal on Greece's debt, while U.S. crude initially rose more but saw choppy trading.

Brent crude was up $1.01 at $118.21 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EST (1339 GMT), having traded from $117.28 to $118.43. U.S. crude was up 70 cents at $99.41, having traded from $98.66 to $99.90. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)