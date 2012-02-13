NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. front-month March crude futures settled at $100.91 a barrel on Monday, up $2.24 on the day, according to trading sources on the floor of the CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange. CME said trading for crude futures on its Globex electronic trading platform halted unexpectedly because of a technical issue in the last half hour of the open outcry floor session, later saying electronic trading will resume at 15:15 EST. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard)