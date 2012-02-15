NEW YORK Feb 15 Brent and U.S. crude prices extended gains after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks fell slightly last week in the United States, against expectations they would rise.

Brent April crude was up $1.32 at $118.67 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having traded from $117.40 to $119.99. U.S. March crude was up 70 cents at $101.44 a barrel, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)