NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. crude futures turned lower and Brent futures pared gains on Thursday as disappointing U.S. jobless claims data, industry data showing rising oil stockpiles and European Union expectations that the euro zone economy is contracting helped pull oil prices back.

U.S. crude futures fell 40 cents to $105.88 a barrel at 9:33 a.m. EST (1433 GMT), after reaching $106.80. Brent crude was up 37 cents at $123.27, off its intraday high of $124.50. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)