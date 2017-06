NEW YORK Feb 23 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program and the potential for supply disruptions, along with a weaker dollar index, countered worries about the euro zone economy and rising U.S. inventories.

Brent crude rose 72 cents, or 0.59 percent, to settle at $123.62 a barrel, having swung from $122.10 to $124.50. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)