NEW YORK Feb 29 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew at a slightly faster rate than initially thought in the fourth quarter.

Brent crude futures were up 78 cents at $122.33 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT), having traded from $121.61 to $122.99. U.S. crude was up 25 cents at $106.80 a barrel, having traded from $106.20 to $107.43. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)