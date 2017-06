NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. and Brent crude futures extended gains on Thursday on supply concerns and Iran tensions.

U.S. crude was up $2.59 at $109.66 a barrel at 3:28 p.m. EST (2028 GMT), having traded as high as $110.55. Brent crude was up $4.64 at $127.30, having traded as high as $128.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)