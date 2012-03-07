GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude oil futures turned lower on Wednesday ahead of the government's weekly oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, and after industry data from the previous day showed a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks.
U.S. crude was down 20 cents at $104.50 a barrel at 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), having traded from $104.35 to $105.60. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.