NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude oil futures turned lower on Wednesday ahead of the government's weekly oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, and after industry data from the previous day showed a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks.

U.S. crude was down 20 cents at $104.50 a barrel at 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), having traded from $104.35 to $105.60. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)