GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
(Changes "crude stocks rose less than expected" to "rose in line with expectations")
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose in line with expectations last week in the United States and less than the build reported the previous day in industry data .
U.S. crude was up $1.05, or 1.0 percent, at $105.75 a barrel at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT), having traded from $104.35 to $105.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.