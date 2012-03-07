GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
NEW YORK, March 7 Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. crude stocks rose in line with expectations last week and less than the build reported the previous day in industry data, with additional support coming from the dollar's weakness.
Brent crude was up $1.81 at $123.79 a barrel at 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT), having traded from $121.99 to $124.19. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.