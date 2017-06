NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude futures turned lower on Friday as data showing a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in January countered any support from nonfarm payrolls rising more than expected in February.

U.S. crude was down 30 cents at $106.28 a barrel at 8:56 a.m. EST (1356 GMT), having traded from $106.27 to $107.42. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)