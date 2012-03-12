Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel on Monday as concerns about demand and slowing growth in China and Europe helped pressured prices along with some easing of the fear premium associated with supply disruptions because of tensions with Iran.
U.S. crude was down $1.70 to $105.70 a barrel at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT), after dropping to $105.38 and having reached $107.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.