NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel on Monday as concerns about demand and slowing growth in China and Europe helped pressured prices along with some easing of the fear premium associated with supply disruptions because of tensions with Iran.

U.S. crude was down $1.70 to $105.70 a barrel at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT), after dropping to $105.38 and having reached $107.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)