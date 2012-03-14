NEW YORK, March 14 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday after a brief rally, as a big jump in crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub countered data showing drops in refined products stocks and an overall rise in crude inventories that was in line with expectations.

Brent crude was down 30 cents at $125.92 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), in choppy trading from $125.55 to $126.68. U.S. crude was down 60 cents at $106.11 a barrel, having traded from $106.03 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)