NEW YORK, March 15 April Brent crude
futures fell more than $1 on Thursday, approaching contract
expiration at the end of the session, and U.S. crude turned
lower in choppy trading after losing momentum approaching its
10-day moving average.
Expiring Brent April crude was down 81 cents at
$124.16 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), having traded from
$123.65, just below the 20-day moving average, to $125.35.
U.S. April crude was down 25 cents at $105.18 a
barrel, having traded from $105.04 to $106.18, just under the
10-day moving average of $106.24.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)