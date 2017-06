NEW YORK, March 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose 7.1 million barrels last week in the United States, a much larger rise than had been expected.

Brent crude fell $1.76 to $123.78 a barrel by 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), having traded from $123.55 to $125.18. U.S. crude was down $2.10 at $105.23, trading $104.90 to $106.94. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)