NEW YORK, April 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Monday after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March and with supply disruption concerns continuing to support oil prices.

Brent crude was up 20 cents at $123.08 a barrel, having traded from $121.70 to $123.52, while U.S. crude was up 42 cents at $103.44 a barrel, having traded from $102.06 to $103.62. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)