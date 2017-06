NEW YORK, April 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Monday on supportive U.S. manufacturing data and delays to loading North Sea cargoes because of a shut platform.

Brent crude was up $1.40 at $124.28 a barrel at 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), having traded from $121.70 to $124.76. U.S. crude was up $1.04 at $104.06 a barrel, having traded from $102.06 to $104.26. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)