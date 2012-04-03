NEW YORK, April 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further on Tuesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting seemed to indicate policymakers were less keen to launch another round of monetary stimulus.

Brent crude fell $1 to $124.43 a barrel by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), having traded from $124.35 to $125.97.

U.S. crude was down $1.40 at $103.83 a barrel, having traded from $103.72 to $105.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)