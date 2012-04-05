NEW YORK, April 5 Brent crude futures remained slightly lower and U.S. crude slightly higher on Thursday after government data showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, but from a revised higher level the previous week.

Brent crude was down 32 cents at $122.02 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $121.97 to $123.52. U.S. crude was up 12 cents at $101.59, having traded from $101.50 to $102.43. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)