NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. crude extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday and Brent turned higher as investors covered shorts ahead of the Easter holiday weekend after prices slumped in the previous two sessions.

U.S. crude was up $1.33 at $102.80 per barrel at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), having traded from $101.37 to $102.98. Brent crude was up 52 cents at $122.86 a barrel, having traded from $121.80 to $123.52. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)