REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. crude extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday and Brent turned higher as investors covered shorts ahead of the Easter holiday weekend after prices slumped in the previous two sessions.
U.S. crude was up $1.33 at $102.80 per barrel at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), having traded from $101.37 to $102.98. Brent crude was up 52 cents at $122.86 a barrel, having traded from $121.80 to $123.52. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.