Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Monday as the upcoming resumption of talks about Iran's nuclear program eased supply disruption fears and after disappointing March jobs data sparked concerns about economic growth and demand for fuel.
U.S. crude fell $2.02 to $101.29 a barrel at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), having traded from $101.27 to $102.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS