NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Monday as the upcoming resumption of talks about Iran's nuclear program eased supply disruption fears and after disappointing March jobs data sparked concerns about economic growth and demand for fuel.

U.S. crude fell $2.02 to $101.29 a barrel at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), having traded from $101.27 to $102.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)