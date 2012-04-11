Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
NEW YORK, April 11 Brent crude futures turned higher on Wednesday in choppy trading after government data showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week, but less than industry previously reported, while refined products inventories fell sharply.
Brent crude futures rose 20 cents to $120.08 a barrel at 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), having traded from $119.05 to $120.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS