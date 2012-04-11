NEW YORK, April 11 Brent crude futures turned higher on Wednesday in choppy trading after government data showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week, but less than industry previously reported, while refined products inventories fell sharply.

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents to $120.08 a barrel at 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), having traded from $119.05 to $120.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)