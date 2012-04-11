NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. crude futures rose as much as $2 on Wednesday, reacting to a government report showing gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week in the United States, while crude stocks rose but less than was previously reported by the industry.

U.S. crude was up $1.90 to $102.92 a barrel at 1:34 a.m. EDT (1734 GMT), having traded from $100.84 to $103.07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)