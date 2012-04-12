UPDATE 7-Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries
NEW YORK, April 12 Brent crude futures extended losses and U.S. crude pared gains to seesaw near unchanged on Thursday after a report showed initial jobless claims rose last week in the United States.
Brent crude was down 54 cents at $119.64 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having traded from $119.54 to $120.70. U.S. crude was down 2 cents at $102.68 a barrel, having traded from $102.39 at $103.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
