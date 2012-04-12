UPDATE 7-Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries
* Coming up: U.S. rig count from Baker Hughes at 1 p.m. ET (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds quotes; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON))
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Thursday on the dollar's weakness and caution ahead of talks later this week with major powers about Iran's nuclear program.
U.S. crude rose 95 cents to $103.65 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), having traded from $102.39 to $103.76. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. wheat supplies will be bigger than expected despite a snowstorm in early May that analysts worried had severely damaged the crop in Kansas, the top producing state, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.