NEW YORK, April 18 Brent crude futures fell more than $2 and U.S. crude more than $1 on Wednesday after data showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States.

Brent futures fell $1.80 to $116.98 a barrel by 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), having traded from $116.75 to $118.85.

U.S. crude fell $1.25 to $102.95 a barrel, having traded from $102.87 to $104.51. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)