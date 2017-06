NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.80 to $102.40 a barrel by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), having fallen as low as $102.19, near the 100-day moving average of $101.86. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)