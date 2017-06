NEW YORK, April 19 Brent crude futures turned lower on Thursday in choppy trading as disappointing U.S. economic data pared earlier gains posted after worries about the euro-zone economy eased on strong investor demand for Spanish bonds.

Brent June crude was up 10 cents at $118.07 a barrel at 12:37 p.m. EDT (1637 GMT), having traded from $117.78 to $119.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)