NEW YORK, April 27 Brent and U.S. crude futures slipped further on Friday after a government report showed U.S. first-quarter Gross Domestic Product grew at a 2.2 percent annualized rate, slightly less than the 2.5 percent that had been expected by analysts.

Brent June crude was down 28 cents at $119.64 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), having traded from $119.20 to $119.95. U.S. June crude was down 30 cents at $104.25, having traded from $103.74 to $104.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)