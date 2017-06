NEW YORK, June 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower in choppy trading on Thursday after briefly extending gains on data showing U.S. jobless claims fell and as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continue to weigh on oil prices. Brent August crude was down 80 cents at $92.70 a barrel by 9:31 a.m. EDT (1331 GMT), having traded from $92.41 to $93.85. U.S. August crude was down 50 cents at $79.71 a barrel, having traded from $79.57 to $80.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)