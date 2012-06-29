NEW YORK, June 29 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $4 on Friday, rallying along with the euro and other commodities after European leaders agreed on a strategy to shore up banks and tackle soaring borrowing costs in the euro zone.

Brent August crude rose $3.95 to $95.31 a barrel at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), having traded from $91.73 to $95.52. U.S. August crude was up $4.28 at $81.97 a barrel, having traded from $78.28 to $82.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)