NEW YORK, June 29 Brent crude futures rose more than $6 on Friday after European leaders cobbled together a deal to shore up euro zone banks.

Brent crude rose $6 to $97.36 a barrel by 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), having traded from $91.73 to $97.48.

