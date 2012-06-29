UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than $7 on Friday, reacting to news that European leaders cobbled together a deal to shore up euro zone banks.
U.S. crude was up $7.20 at $84.89 a barrel at 2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT), having traded from $78.28 to $85.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.