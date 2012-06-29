NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than $7 on Friday, reacting to news that European leaders cobbled together a deal to shore up euro zone banks.

U.S. crude was up $7.20 at $84.89 a barrel at 2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT), having traded from $78.28 to $85.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)