NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 in volatile trading on Monday, reacting to a weak reading on a gauge of U.S. manufacturing and then supportive news that Iranian lawmakers have a draft bill proposing a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. crude futures were down $1.57 at $83.39 a barrel at 10:12 a.m. EDT (1412 GMT), having traded from $82.91 to $85.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)