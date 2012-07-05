NEW YORK, July 5 Brent futures held most gains while U.S. crude turned lower in choppy trading, after initially holding slight gains following a report showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week from a revised higher number the previous week.

Brent August crude was up 93 cents at $100.70 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), having traded from $99.30 to $102.34. U.S. August crude was down 87 cents at $86.79 a barrel, having traded from $86.50 to $88.98. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)